Brady Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BRC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.29, changing hands as high as $49.81 per share. Brady Corp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRC's low point in its 52 week range is $40.52 per share, with $56.3515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.68.

