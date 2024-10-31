Is Brady (BRC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Brady (BRC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Brady is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 212 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brady is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRC's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BRC has moved about 22.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 12.9% on average. As we can see, Brady is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Eaton (ETN) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 42.4%.

The consensus estimate for Eaton's current year EPS has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brady belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.2% so far this year, so BRC is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Eaton belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #176. The industry has moved +11.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Brady and Eaton as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

