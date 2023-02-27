Brady (BRC) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Brady said on February 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $54.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.86%, the lowest has been 1.48%, and the highest has been 2.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.38% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brady is $61.54. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.38% from its latest reported closing price of $54.28.

The projected annual revenue for Brady is $1,310MM, a decrease of 0.10%. The projected annual EPS is $3.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brady. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRC is 0.16%, an increase of 11.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 46,206K shares. The put/call ratio of BRC is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,437K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,418K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 3.26% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 3,102K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,748K shares, representing an increase of 11.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,738K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,757K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 6.88% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,011K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 104,290.36% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,954K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,956K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 8.30% over the last quarter.

Brady Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2020, employed approximately 5,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady's fiscal 2020 sales were approximately $1.08 billion.

