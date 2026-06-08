Markets

Brady Appoints Vineet Nargolwala CEO As Russell Shaller Retires

June 08, 2026 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brady Corp. (BRC), a developer and manufacturer of specialty products, on Monday announced that it appointed current board member Vineet Nargolwala as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 8.

Vineet Nargolwala will succeed CEO Russell Shaller, who will retire after 11 years with the company. Shaller will also retire from the board and remain with the company in a consultative role until August 1 to support the leadership transition.

Nargolwala has served on Brady's board for the past four years. Nargolwala previously served as president, chief executive officer and director of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM).

The company said the board believes Nargolwala is well-positioned to lead the company as it expands following its planned acquisition of Honeywell's Productivity Solutions and Services business.

In the pre-market trading, Allegro MicroSystems is 2.26% higher at $47.44 on the Nasdaq.

In the pre-market trading, Brady Corp is 1.47% lesser at $87.35 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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