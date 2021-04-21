Bradley Radoff of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Just Spent US$1.2m On Shares

Those following along with KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by insider Bradley Radoff, who spent a stonking US$1.2m on stock at an average price of US$12.77. That purchase boosted their holding by 154%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

KVH Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Bradley Radoff was the biggest purchase of KVH Industries shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$13.27. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 129.55k shares for US$1.6m. But they sold 158.19k shares for US$1.9m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of KVH Industries shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:KVHI Insider Trading Volume April 21st 2021

I will like KVH Industries better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. KVH Industries insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 12% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At KVH Industries Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. Recent insider selling makes us a little nervous, in light of the broader picture of KVH Industries insider transactions. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with KVH Industries and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

