Bradley Radoff Just Bought 18% More Shares In Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Those following along with Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by insider Bradley Radoff, who spent a stonking US$1.4m on stock at an average price of US$1.07. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 18%, which is definitely great to see.

Newpark Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Bradley Radoff was the biggest purchase of Newpark Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.91. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Notably Bradley Radoff was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 3.58m shares worth US$3.5m. But insiders sold 185.50k shares worth US$789k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Newpark Resources insiders. They paid about US$0.98 on average. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:NR Insider Trading Volume September 3rd 2022

Does Newpark Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Newpark Resources insiders own about US$36m worth of shares. That equates to 13% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Newpark Resources Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Newpark Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Newpark Resources. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Newpark Resources (including 2 which are potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

