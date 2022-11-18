Bradley Louis Radoff Discloses Activist Position in SESN / Sesen Bio

Fintel reports that Radoff Bradley Louis has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,000,000 shares of Sesen Bio Inc (SESN). This represents 3.0% of the company.

Sesen Bio, Inc. is a late-stage clinical company advancing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer.

The Company's lead program, Vicineum™, also known as VB4-845, is currently in the follow-up stage of a Phase 3 registration trial for the treatment of high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). In December 2020, the Company completed the BLA submission for Vicineum to the FDA.

Sesen Bio retains worldwide rights to Vicineum with the exception of Greater China and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), for which the Company has partnered with Qilu Pharmaceutical and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, respectively, for commercialization. Vicineum is a locally administered targeted fusion protein composed of an anti-EpCAM antibody fragment tethered to a truncated form of Pseudomonas Exotoxin A for the treatment of high-risk NMIBC.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 2,283,810 shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,329,635 shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SESN by 46.77% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,255,900 shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management Llc holds 1,214,805 shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,678,849 shares, representing a decrease of 120.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SESN by 77.34% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 1,055,791 shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614,000 shares, representing an increase of 41.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SESN by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading, L.p. holds 415,890 shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355,735 shares, representing an increase of 14.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SESN by 22.91% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sesen Bio Inc. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.82%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Sesen Bio Inc is 0.0042%, a decrease of 34.0538%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.82% to 29,874,943 shares.

