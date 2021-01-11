Bradford Whitmore Just Bought 11% More Shares In Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Bradford Whitmore recently bought a whopping US$1m worth of stock, at a price of US$2.85. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 11%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clearside Biomedical

In fact, the recent purchase by Bradford Whitmore was the biggest purchase of Clearside Biomedical shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$3.67. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Clearside Biomedical insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$2.13. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:CLSD Insider Trading Volume January 12th 2021

Does Clearside Biomedical Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Clearside Biomedical insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 8.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Clearside Biomedical Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Clearside Biomedical shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Clearside Biomedical has 4 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

