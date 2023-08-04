Bradespar (B3:BRAP4) Price Target Decreased by 9.01% to 28.83

The average one-year price target for Bradespar (B3:BRAP4) has been revised to 28.83 / share. This is an decrease of 9.01% from the prior estimate of 31.68 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.54 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.01% from the latest reported closing price of 23.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bradespar. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRAP4 is 0.52%, a decrease of 11.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.46% to 43,557K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 15,315K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,176K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRAP4 by 12.87% over the last quarter.

GMOYX - GMO Resource Transition Fund Class VI holds 5,816K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,063K shares, representing an increase of 30.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRAP4 by 28.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,706K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,567K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,396K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

