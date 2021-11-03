Bradesco's digital bank Next launches marketplace

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Next, the digital bank unit of Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA, launched on Wednesday a marketplace to sell electronics in a bid to boost its number of clients.

Next, which currently has 8 million users, will offer clients cashback deals of between 7.5% and 10% on the value of acquired goods in its marketplace, known as nextShop. Next's Chief Executive Renato Ejnisman said the digital bank also plans to enter new businesses in the near future, such as tourism, logistics and food delivery.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

