Bradesco shares slump after Q4 profit miss

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA dropped 6% in morning trading on Wednesday after Brazil's second biggest private-sector lender posted a fourth-quarter profit that fell short of estimates.

Bradesco's recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, totaled 6.613 billion reais ($1.26 billion), it reported on Tuesday, slightly below a Refinitiv analyst consensus of 6.916 billion reais and down 2.8% from a year earlier.

In notes to clients, analysts pointed to a jump in operating costs and loan-loss provisions and a softer 2022 guidance than previously expected. "Bradesco posted mixed operating trends and slightly disappointing guidance," analysts at UBS BB wrote.

Preferred shares in Bradesco were down 6% at 21.34 reais each, while Brazil's stock index Bovespa was roughly stable.

Chief Executive Octavio de Lazari told journalists in a conference call that Bradesco was more cautious in terms of new loans disbursements as inflation has been eating up individuals' income and higher interest rates make credit lines more expensive.

Still, the bank sees its loan book growth at between 10% and 14%, mainly driven by payrolls and credit cards. Last year, loan book growth stood at 18.3%.

Bradesco plans to transform nearly 500 branches to simplified points of sale, which are less costly, and expects operating costs to go up between 3% and 7% this year.

Lazari said Bradesco was not interested in the acquisition of Citigroup's C.N Mexican unit Banamex, adding it would be a huge acquisition at this point. Instead of seeking a purchase, Lazari said Bradesco plans to increase its portfolio of financial products in the country, where it currently offers only credit cards.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

