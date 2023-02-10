US Markets

Bradesco shares hit 2-year low after disappointing quarterly earnings

February 10, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

By Aluisio Alves and Andre Romani

SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazil's Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA fell to their lowest level in almost two years on Friday after the bank reported fourth-quarter net income equivalent to less than half that of analysts' estimates.

Bradesco reported a 75% drop in net income and sharply increased its provisions for loan losses to around $3 billion. The bank's preferred shares were down 6.6% in early trading in Sao Paulo to 12.89 reais, paring losses that reached 8.7% after the open. Bradesco's common shares were down almost 6% to 11.61 reais.

Bradesco Chief Executive Officer Octavio de Lazari told analysts in anearnings callon Friday that he expects the bank's default ratio to remain high in the first half of 2023, and added that it should have restricted its lending criteria during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We extended more credit than we should have," he said.

