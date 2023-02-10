Bradesco shares fall more than 8% after Q4 earnings

SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian bank Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA were 8.5% down at the opening of the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange after the bank reported a 75% drop in fourth-quarter net income and sharply increased its provisions for loan losses.

CEO Octavio Lazari told analysts he expects the default ratio to remain high in the first half of 2023 and added the bank should have restricted its lending criteria during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bradesco set aside 4.9 billion reais in provisions in the fourth quarter to cover its loans to retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA, which has asked for bankruptcy protection.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves, writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely)

