News & Insights

US Markets

Bradesco reports 11.5% profit drop, as expected, amid interest income fall

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

November 09, 2023 — 05:18 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Adds more details on earnings, explanation for profit fall

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco BBDC4.SA said on Thursday its third-quarter profit fell 11.5% from the previous year, broadly in line with analysts' estimates, fueled by weaker net interest income.

The Osasco-based lender posted recurring net profit, which excludes one-off items, of 4.62 billion reais ($936.32 million), while analysts polled by LSEG expected 4.68 billion reais.

However ,after two consecutive quarters of declines, its loan book grew a shy 1% from the previous three months to 877.5 billion reais, although it fell 0.1% compared with the previous year.

It also saw improved fee and commission income.

Bradesco set aside 9.19 billion reais in provisions for bad loans, 10.9% less than the previous three months.

($1 = 4.9342 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.