Bradesco not interested in Banamex, plans to launch new products in Mexico

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA is not interested in the acquisition of Citigroup's C.N Mexican unit Banamex, the Brazilian lender Chief Executive told journalists on Wednesday.

CEO Octavio de Lazari said Mexico is a very interesting financial market, but Banamex would be a huge acquisition for the bank at this point. Instead of seeking a purchase, Lazari said Bradesco plans to increase its portfolio of financial products in the country, where it currently offers only credit cards.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

