Bradesco CEO sees loan book growing at double digits in 2022

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA is likely to post double-digit growth in its loan book in 2022, Chief Executive Octavio de Lazari told reporters on Friday, despite a more challenging environment expected for next year.

Lazari said the bank is working with an outlook of GDP growth in 2022, even as many private economists have lowered their forecast for economic activity next year, with some predicting a contraction.

Bradesco's CEO said agribusiness, workers returning to offices after a pandemic peak and customary investments in an electoral year should drive economic growth next year. "We see growth potential in all business lines next year," Lazari said.

Brazil's second biggest private sector lender posted a third-quarter recurring net income of 6.767 billion reais ($1.22 billion) on Thursday, up 34.5% from a year earlier and beating analysts' estimates, driven by lending, fees and insurance.

The bank also raised its lending and fee income outlook for this year, while it reduced its forecast for loan loss provisions, given its performance between January and September. Its loan book is likely to grow up to 16.5% in 2021.

Preferred shares in Bradesco were up 5% in morning trading following the third-quarter earnings report, as investors welcomed its performance.

"Yes, the Brazilian economy is getting weaker and this should translate into higher NPLs and provisions in 2022. But with a strong coverage ratio, solid capital and easy comps for insurance in 2022, we believe Bradesco can protect its profitability well in the choppy waters," analysts at BTG Pactual said in a note to clients.

($1 = 5.5688 reais)

