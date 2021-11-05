Bradesco CEO sees loan book growing at double digits in 2022

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA is likely to post double-digit growth in its loan book, Chief Executive Octavio de Lazari told reporters on Friday.

Lazari said the bank is working with an outlook of GDP growth in 2022, even as many private economists have lowered their forecast for economic activity next year, with some predicting a contraction.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

