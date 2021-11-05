US Markets

Bradesco CEO sees loan book growing at double digits in 2022

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Banco Bradesco SA is likely to post double-digit growth in its loan book, Chief Executive Octavio de Lazari told reporters on Friday.

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA is likely to post double-digit growth in its loan book, Chief Executive Octavio de Lazari told reporters on Friday.

Lazari said the bank is working with an outlook of GDP growth in 2022, even as many private economists have lowered their forecast for economic activity next year, with some predicting a contraction.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular