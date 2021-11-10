Bradesco CEO sees fee income growth above inflation in 2022

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA is likely to post a growth in fee income above inflation next year, despite a more pessimistic economic outlook for Latin America's biggest economy, Chief Executive Octavio de Lazari told analysts on Wednesday.

Shares in Bradesco were up 4.87% in the morning trading, following his remarks. Last week, Lazari had said loan book should grow at double digits in 2022, while costs were likely to remain expanding below inflation.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Alison Williams)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.