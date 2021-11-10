Bradesco CEO sees fee income growth above inflation in 2022

US Markets

Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA is likely to post a growth in fee income above inflation next year, despite a more pessimistic economic outlook for Latin America's biggest economy, Chief Executive Octavio de Lazari told analysts on Wednesday.

Shares in Bradesco were up 4.87% in the morning trading, following his remarks. Last week, Lazari had said loan book should grow at double digits in 2022, while costs were likely to remain expanding below inflation.

