Bradda Head Lithium Advances US Projects After AGM

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (GB:BHL) has released an update.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd, a North America-focused lithium development group, announced that all resolutions were passed at their recent Annual General Meeting. The company, which is advancing projects in Arizona, continues to focus on unlocking value in its lithium assets across the US. With its shares listed on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange, Bradda Head remains committed to expanding its resource base and infrastructure in key locations.

