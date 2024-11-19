News & Insights

Stocks

Bradda Head Lithium Advances US Projects After AGM

November 19, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (GB:BHL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd, a North America-focused lithium development group, announced that all resolutions were passed at their recent Annual General Meeting. The company, which is advancing projects in Arizona, continues to focus on unlocking value in its lithium assets across the US. With its shares listed on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange, Bradda Head remains committed to expanding its resource base and infrastructure in key locations.

For further insights into GB:BHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.