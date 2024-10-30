Bradda Head Lithium Advances San Domingo Project

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (GB:BHL) has released an update.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd has initiated a metallurgical scoping study for its San Domingo Pegmatite Project, aiming to enhance production efficiency and profitability through advanced AI-powered mineral sorting technology. The study, overseen by ABH Engineering, seeks to improve mill feed grade and reduce impurities, potentially leading to increased reserves and extended mine life. Additionally, Bradda Head has delisted from the TSX-V while maintaining its AIM listing, as it continues to focus on its U.S.-based lithium projects.

For further insights into GB:BHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.