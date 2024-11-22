Bradaverse Education Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

Hong Kong Education (Int’l) Investments Ltd (HK:1082) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Bradaverse Education (Int’l) Investments Group Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on December 18, 2024, in Hong Kong. Key resolutions include the adoption of the audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization for the board to manage share issuance. The meeting will also address the re-appointment of auditors and directors’ remuneration.
For further insights into HK:1082 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.