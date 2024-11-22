Bradaverse Education Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

Hong Kong Education (Int’l) Investments Ltd (HK:1082) has released an update.

Bradaverse Education (Int’l) Investments Group Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on December 18, 2024, in Hong Kong. Key resolutions include the adoption of the audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization for the board to manage share issuance. The meeting will also address the re-appointment of auditors and directors’ remuneration.

