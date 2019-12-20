Bracing For Reflation In The 2020s

2019 finishes with an extra kick for investors. Part of that is the continued strong run of the market, erasing memories of last year's near bear market and extending the decade-long bull. There are also plenty of market headlines and events that have sprung over the end of the year, from Phase 1 trade deals to M&A to political whirlwinds and more.

More trivially, the 2010s are ending and the 2020s begin. It's been quite a decade for equity investors, with the S&P 500 returning over 250% in that time. Even underperformance could leave a portfolio in good shape, and any alpha that was found would really leave investors well off.

Where does that leave investors and the markets for 2020, at the start of a new decade? That's what we try to answer in our annual Marketplace Roundtable series. We are publishing roundtable discussions featuring over 80 authors from across the spectrum of investing styles and focuses you find on Seeking Alpha: macro to value investing, small cap to energy, gold to quant and alternative strategies, and more.

We start with a discussion on the macro climate. To do that, we're featuring the following panel:

Fear & Greed Trader: I'm in total agreement regarding the "Most hated" theme and have been saying that for years. Overall, sentiment remains muted to negative. That bodes well for further price appreciation.

Lutz Muller: I believe that a recession in late 2020 is virtually unavoidable.

Eric Basmajian: Economic cycle risks remain, specifically, a slowdown in cyclical employment, but that does not mean the stock market cannot continue higher. Economic cycle risks still argue for a defensive allocation of risk relative to your "normal" portfolio. You can still share in the upside of a rising stock market with a defensive allocation.

At EPB Macro Research, while having a very defensive outlook, we have maintained a long position in stocks throughout 2019, just at an allocation that is more in line with the level of economic cycle risk.

Harrison Schwartz: Expecting music to stop after there is a meaningful rise in inflation. This could bring us to 2021.

Michael A. Gayed, CFA: The key in my opinion for huge new phases in the bull market is yield curve steepening and a return of reflationary hope driving commodities, emerging markets and financials. I expect this will play out as the negative narrative around an impending recession ended up not playing out. From a contrarian standpoint, I expect 2020 to finally be the year of buy low sell high, i.e. a year that favors beaten-down areas of the market as opposed to the S&P 500 itself.

Anton Wahlman: Perhaps more important than (1) general economic conditions (recession or not, etc.) and (2) the US Federal Reserve's money-printing or lack thereof, the single most consequential factor for the 2020 US stock market will be the outcome of the US election. The market is not pricing in a very negative scenario there. At some point in 2020, it may have to do so.

D.M. Martins Research: Fundamentally, most asset classes look overvalued today, in great part due to the low interest rate environment. It is reasonable, therefore, to expect stocks to correct eventually, if not soon. However, the equities market has proven to be more resilient than most expected, and the bull period could very well last for another couple of years or more. My research suggests that, counterintuitively, the best time to hold stocks is when the market is pushing for new all-time highs. I believe, therefore, that active investors should stay fully invested, pay close attention to price action, and consider pulling money out of risky assets only if or when an initial pullback of 5% to 10% takes place.

Fear & Greed Trader: More of a "confirmation" than something new. This year has confirmed the view that price action rules; continue to avoid the headlines and the noise.

Lutz Muller: Political gyrations (e.g. the tariff situation) have unintended consequences and they tend to be on the whole negative for companies since they cannot plan properly. As a result, revenue projections must be much more conservative than what would normally be the case.

Eric Basmajian: It is critical to have a robust investment process with risk controls in order to capitalize on mispriced assets while not suffering large draw-downs if the idea goes against you. Without a strong process, it is too easy to get "shaken out" of a position when it goes against you in the short-term.

Harrison Schwartz: Quantitative Easing can overwhelm almost all rational market forces.

Michael A. Gayed, CFA: Your ability to stick to a strategy matters more than the strategy itself.

Anton Wahlman: The most important lesson from 2019 was that the US Federal Reserve's radical money-printing and de-facto similar asset purchases (money-printing in all but name) trumped whatever was going on with the level and direction of US corporate profits. Without the US Federal Reserve's money-printing, the US stock market would not have performed nearly as well.

D.M. Martins Research: The idea that forecasting can be vastly inaccurate has been reinforced. Stocks rallied when most investors and experts least expected them to (e.g. after the inversion of the yield curve and the escalation of the trade war). Interest rates dropped sharply when many expected them to rise off historically low levels in 4Q18. Rather than spending time and effort taking guesses about future market behavior, I maintain my convictions that creating a robust portfolio strategy that performs well in any (or most) macroeconomic environments is the best course of action.

Fear & Greed Trader: Slowdown.

Lutz Muller: Yes, I believe that a significant recession is likely in 2020.

Eric Basmajian: The slowdown continues in the United States. Leading indicators globally have stabilized and, in some cases, moved higher. It is too early to declare that this is "more serious" than a slowdown, but it is also premature to remove the risk of a recession entirely. The critical point to watch in the coming months is cyclical employment. A continued slowdown in the rate of construction, manufacturing, and trade/transportation service jobs is an active risk the market is not fully appreciating.

Harrison Schwartz: This is a slowdown but, despite that, core CPI is rising (as well as many commodities) which means the Fed will need to continue to pause rate cuts. I'm expecting stagflation as opposed to a deflationary normal recession.

Michael A. Gayed, CFA: I think it has been a severe slowdown globally since the start of 2018, and that if the cycle begins to favor global growth again, then Powell is probably right.

Anton Wahlman: The thing about monetary policy in a pure fiat-money world, it's completely arbitrary. "Printing" money (in whatever form it takes) is just a keystroke away. Inflation can - and it looks like it will - be created just as easily as in Germany 1920 and more recently in Zimbabwe and Argentina. This may just be the end of US civilization as we know it.

D.M. Martins Research: For now, there is no compelling reason to believe that the macroeconomic environment is any worse than what has been described by the Fed. The trade war has proven to be less damaging than originally expected - in part due to the de-escalation of the US-China tensions, in part due to Corporate America having handled the headwinds well. The yield curve is slowly steepening once again, and I believe that stock market sentiment is generally favorable.

Fear & Greed Trader: This focus is not justified, and this has been the highlight of just about every weekly article I have written in the last six months or more, this fits right into my view of watching "price action".

Lutz Muller: The trade war between China and the U.S. will not stop since it is just a symptom of very basic and major differences between the two countries: not only economical differences but also long-term strategic ones. Yes, this focus is justified because we are looking at the two top economies acting like two scorpions in a bottle.

Eric Basmajian: The trade war has not been the driving factor behind the US or global slowdown. Deleveraging in China and Federal Reserve tightening started to impact global money supply in late 2016 and very clearly by the middle of 2017, far before the trade war began.

The trade dispute with China is not going away because of the Phase 1 deal, but it is also not going to be the driver of the economic cycle going forward. We remain focused on the leading indicators of economic growth.

Harrison Schwartz: I do not believe the focus is justified. The reality is that currency movements have far greater consequences on trade than tariffs. That said, I believe growing bipartisan consensus regarding the U.S trade deficit will bring about a long era of protectionist policy. In other words, I think things will shake for years before it's over.

Michael A. Gayed, CFA: It's justified in the sense that it has been damaging to global growth confidence, but the reality is trade deals will be made because every politician ultimately wants to stay in power. The best way to do that is with economic growth.

Anton Wahlman: It's certainly a factor, but it was 100% dwarfed by the Fed's money-printing in 2019. On its own merits, none of China's intellectual property theft and espionage (Huawei et al, and soon enough cars and television sets too) were resolved. We have fought like on the Eastern Front in 1917, and we did move our positions forward a single inch. The war has barely begun.

D.M. Martins Research: I believe there was a bit of market overreaction to the trade policy discussions. Stocks often sold off rather sharply on unfavorable bits of news that hit the wire, only to recover quickly after a favorable presidential tweet. The back-and-forth seems to have cooled off, which has been a positive for the markets as volatility scaled back. It is hard to predict, however, whether trade rhetoric might heat up again in a year of presidential election in the US.

Fear & Greed Trader: I'm watching Europe, as in my view they continue to be the weak link. Lack of leadership seems to be the main issue, not trade. My interest is in the equity market and my main focus remains there.

Lutz Muller: My focus is the toy industry and I am watching both Asia and Africa. That is where the population numbers and growth rates are and where Western manufacturers are playing a catch-up game.

Eric Basmajian: US Treasury rates hold the closest correlation to the rate of change in growth and inflation. Watching US Treasury rates across the curve in conjunction with the shape of the yield curve offers key confirming signals as to the market's expectations about future growth/inflation. We remain focused on US Treasury rates as the best "market-signal" as it relates to growth/inflation expectations.

Harrison Schwartz: Crude oil and natural gas. If prices continue to rise (largely due to supply-side reasons), it will give global central banks less stimulus power due to inflationary pressures. If central banks lose their toolkit, the next recession is likely to be far different than the last.

Michael A. Gayed, CFA: Commodities - left for dead for a long time, with trade deals finally getting made and underinvestment in that area, they could be the surprise asset class broadly.

Anton Wahlman: Gold and long-term bonds, that's for sure. One day, bond yields will skyrocket, and asset prices such as gold will also go parabolic along with the collapse of the paper money. It's been a long time coming, but 2020 may just see the first death rattles of the US dollar's value.

D.M. Martins Research: US Treasury yields have been rising once again, making an investment in government bonds as a hedge against macroeconomic softness a bit more compelling at better prices. Because yields remain depressed in most other developed countries around the world, US Treasuries may prove to be a good complement to stocks in a diversified portfolio in 2020.

Fear & Greed Trader: Tread lightly with emotion, investors will be inundated with all sorts of headlines, best to keep political observations and or bias out of the investing equation.

Lutz Muller: If the current administration gets reelected, there we are likely to see a broadening of trade wars: not only against China but also Europe and a number of other Asian countries. These will retaliate and the most likely target will continue to be the U.S. agricultural sector. I would hence consider all manufacturers serving this sector to have major problems which will be reflected in their share prices if trends suggest re-election of the current administration.

Eric Basmajian: Economic cycles are bigger than any one person. I don't think investors should pay as much attention to the next election as they do to the rate of change in growth/inflation over the coming quarters.

Harrison Schwartz: The few areas where both parties/candidates agree since it is those issues that will almost definitely become policy which could have far reaching impacts. This includes bipartisan concerns surrounding technology, monopolies, China, and potential healthcare.

Michael A. Gayed, CFA: Ignore all headlines and all news. The market in the US will be far more dictated by markets overseas.

Anton Wahlman: It's really how radically socialist the Democrat party has become. They are essentially calling for a simplified two-line tax return form: Line 1, How much money do you have? Line 2, Send it in. They've gone from welfare state over-spending in 2016 to 100% communism in 2019. It would be the end of all financial markets and the free world as we have known it.

D.M. Martins Research: Investors should be prepared for volatility. I believe it is a fool's errand to try and anticipate stock market behavior based on the day-to-day developments of the US presidential race. Instead, positioning a portfolio to be resilient in the face of a fast-moving political news cycle seems reasonable to me.

Fear & Greed Trader: The recent across the board "technical" breakout in stocks bodes well as a positive catalyst going forward.

Lutz Muller: Given my prediction of a recession in 2020, I cannot see an upside catalyst for virtually any markets. This most specifically includes the toy industry which is the one on which I focus.

Eric Basmajian: If central banks remain easy, and a recession is avoided in 2020, risk assets will likely continue performing well.

Despite popular opinion, US economic growth remains in a trend of deceleration. If US economic growth inflects higher, a recession is avoided, and central banks remain easy, risk assets will enjoy a comfortable environment.

Harrison Schwartz: Probably a more real "reflation". Also a speculative bubble. The markets do seem a bit like they were in 1999 going into 2000.

Michael A. Gayed, CFA: Reflation, reflation, reflation - a sudden global growth spurt that breaks bond yields.

Anton Wahlman: There are two sources of upside for 2020. The first thing will, sadly, happen almost no matter what: An orgy of money-printing. The second would be a Republican presidential win in November, which would at least prevent the country from 100% tax rates and asset confiscation (socialism, communism). The best we can hope for in 2020 is for the U.S. to break apart into multiple new countries for a fresh start.

D.M. Martins Research: The best scenario for stocks in 2020 is one of little uncertainty relative to current expectations. Monetary policy seems to have settled and will likely not be a front-and-center topic of discussion in the new year. Therefore, should the US presidential election go smoothly and the trade war not escalate much further, I believe the S&P 500 can once again post double-digit returns in 2020.

Lutz Muller: I believe that MGA Entertainment is likely to go public; that Hasbro (HAS) will face a cash crunch because of its eOne acquisition; and that Funko (FNKO) will be acquired.

Eric Basmajian: A top idea at EPB Macro Research is an asset that is expected to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns. Stocks may rise in 2020, but large swings and volatility may reduce the benefit of holding an overweight position.

Short-term US Treasury bonds offer a great risk-reward. The Federal Reserve is not expected to cut interest rates and has also made a strong case for not hiking interest rates.

If the economic slowdown continues into 2020, and cyclical employment growth continues to cool, the Federal Reserve may have to think about lowering interest rates further, something that is not currently priced into the front end of the Treasury curve.

With a low probability of any rate hikes and the possibility of a dovish surprise (pending weak employment data), short-term bonds look like a great risk-reward, and we have an overweight allocation to ST bonds relative to the benchmark of a risk-balanced portfolio.

Harrison Schwartz: Long energy. After years of supply growth, production increases are declining and will likely bring a return of "peak oil" concerns and inflation. Many profitable energy producer stocks are also incredibly cheap today and have improved margins drastically after years of struggling.

Michael A. Gayed, CFA: Broadly the reflation theme, notably Financials, on the idea that yield curve steepening is at our doorstep. Second favorite is commodities which, with emerging markets, are due for their own secular bull market.

Anton Wahlman: If the US Federal government does not renew or otherwise extend the US Federal tax credit for electric cars, Tesla (TSLA) will have seemingly insurmountable headwinds for its bottom line (GAAP net income) in 2020. Tesla faces radically increased competition in Europe and China, which will hurt margins even as Tesla moves units because of price cuts.

D.M. Martins Research: My idea for 2020 is the same for 2019, one that performed substantially better than the S&P 500 this year: to build a strategy that is well diversified across different asset classes, including domestic and foreign stocks, Treasuries, REIT and commodities (particularly gold). Because the approach tends to lower overall portfolio risk, the more sophisticated investor might want to consider using small amounts of leverage to boost absolute returns.

