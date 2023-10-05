BR Properties (B3:BRPR3) Price Target Increased by 2280.56% to 7,338.96

The average one-year price target for BR Properties (B3:BRPR3) has been revised to 7,338.96 / share. This is an increase of 2,280.56% from the prior estimate of 308.29 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,394.05 to a high of 11,445.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,413.34% from the latest reported closing price of 292.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in BR Properties. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 54.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRPR3 is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 74.31% to 46K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 13.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRPR3 by 11.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 14.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRPR3 by 14.09% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 7K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 171.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRPR3 by 52.42% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 5K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares, representing a decrease of 11,405.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRPR3 by 90.28% over the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 1,457.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRPR3 by 34.67% over the last quarter.

