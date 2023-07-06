BR Properties (B3:BRPR3) Price Target Decreased by 8.93% to 308.29

The average one-year price target for BR Properties (B3:BRPR3) has been revised to 308.29 / share. This is an decrease of 8.93% from the prior estimate of 338.51 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.76 to a high of 457.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 221.13% from the latest reported closing price of 96.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in BR Properties. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRPR3 is 0.04%, a decrease of 55.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 84.90% to 2,137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 805K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 651K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RWX - SPDR(R) Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF holds 163K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RWO - SPDR(R) Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF holds 109K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 69K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.