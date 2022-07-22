BR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $157.57, changing hands as high as $157.82 per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BR's low point in its 52 week range is $132.40 per share, with $185.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.67. The BR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

