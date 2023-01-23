BR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $149.25, changing hands as high as $150.58 per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BR's low point in its 52 week range is $131.35 per share, with $183.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $150.05. The BR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

