BQE Water Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

BQE Water (TSE:BQE) has released an update.

BQE Water Inc. reported impressive financial results for Q3 2024, with significant increases in recurring revenues and net income. The company achieved a 75% increase in net income and a 67% rise in adjusted EBITDA compared to the same period last year, indicating strong operational growth and successful strategic expansion.

