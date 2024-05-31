BQE Water Announces Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

BQE Water (TSE:BQE) has released an update.

BQE Water Inc., a Canadian firm specializing in the sustainable treatment and management of mine-impacted waters, has announced its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting set for June 25, 2024. Shareholders can expect to receive the Management Information Circular detailing meeting resolutions and director nominees in the mail. The company, known for its expertise and innovative technologies in the water management sector, is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE.

