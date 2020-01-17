BPY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (Symbol: BPY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.33, changing hands as high as $19.93 per share. Brookfield Property Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BPY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BPY's low point in its 52 week range is $17.22 per share, with $21.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.72.

