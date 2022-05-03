BP’s windfall-tax shield still leaves it exposed

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bernard Looney’s first de-Russified results https://www.bp.com/content/dam/bp/business-sites/en/global/corporate/pdfs/investors/bp-first-quarter-2022-results.pdf should be a cause for celebration. While the BP boss had to swallow a $24 billion hit from writing the value of his 20% Rosneft stake to zero, he also made $6.2 billion of underlying first-quarter earnings from sky-high oil and gas prices. Besides beating analyst expectations by 39%, that let the $100 billion UK oil major cut its net debt and reduce the hit to its balance sheet from quitting Russia.

There’s such a thing as doing too well, though. Politicians hunting for windfalls to tax in Spain and Italy are struggling for lucrative targets – many electricity groups are not reaping bumper profits after selling their power forward when prices were lower. BP’s first-quarter earnings, however, dwarf 2021’s $2.6 billion. Looney’s promise of $23 billion of extra UK investment this decade looks like a response to finance minister Rishi Sunak’s public intimations https://www.ft.com/content/80978fd1-d954-4cf2-835c-8806148f798f of a windfall tax. Prime Minister Boris Johnson admittedly appears to be against a raid. But with a further $2.5 billion of share buybacks announced on Tuesday, BP may yet get thwacked. (By George Hay)

