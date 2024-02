HOUSTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - BP's BP.L Whiting, Indiana, refinery suffered a power outage on Thursday, prompting visible flaring as products were burned off, the City of Whiting said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston Editing by Chris Reese)

