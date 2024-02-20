BP's Tangguh LNG Train 3 back online after outage, Indonesia regulator says

Updates with background, details

JAKARTA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The third train of BP's BP.L Tangguh liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in West Papua, Indonesia has resumed operations after an outage for about a week, the country's upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said on Wednesday.

"There was a problem with a broken component but it has since been replaced," said SKK Migas spokesperson Hudi Suyodipuro, adding that the train resumed operations on Tuesday.

"Our focus now is to ensure that full capacity be reached soon to catch up on production."

BP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the restart.

The first cargo of LNG from the third train was shipped in October to a power plant operated by state utility firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara.

Train 3 would increase the Tangguh LNG facility's capacity by 3.8 million metric tons per year to 11.4 million tons.

