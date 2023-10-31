News & Insights

BP

BP's Q3 profits drop sharply, buybacks extended

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

October 31, 2023 — 03:09 am EDT

Written by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - BP BP.L reported on Tuesday third-quarter earnings of $3.3 billion, missing analysts' forecasts, after a large drop in energy prices from a year ago, as the company extended its $1.5 billion share repurchase programme.

BP's third-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net income, missed forecasts of $4 billion in a company-provided survey of analysts.

That compared with a $2.6 billion profit in the second quarter and $8.15 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.