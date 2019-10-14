BP's Q3 Output Takes a Blow, Divestments Ahead of Schedule

BP plc BP recently announced that third-quarter production levels were dented by turnaround activities in some of the high-margin regions served. Moreover, in mid-July, output from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was affected by Hurricane Barry that caused the closure of its facilities for almost 14 days. The company’s third-quarter production level was cut by 100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d). The lower production may have affected its revenues in third-quarter 2019.

The company also stated that it had commenced a $10-billion asset divestment program — following a $10.25-billion acquisition of BHP’s onshore assets in 2018 — that was primarily scheduled to be completed in 2020. Given the pace of divestments, the company is now expected to reach its target by 2019-end.

The divestment program incorporates the sale of its Alaskan properties for $5.6 billion to Hilcorp and vending of four legacy U.S. gas assets to undisclosed parties. Owing to the divestments, the company recorded an impairment charge of $2-$3 billion in third-quarter 2019. The move is expected to offset some of its debt burden, which surged following the acquisition of BHP assets. Notably, BP currently has a debt-to-capitalization of 39.3%, way above the industry average of 21.2%.

The move is expected to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and financial flexibility, which can support upstream growth projects in the pipeline. BP has plans to bring a total of 35 major upstream projects online by 2021. Notably, the British energy giant has brought 23 projects in service so far, including four this year.

