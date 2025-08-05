BP's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

BP plc BP reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 90 cents per American Depositary Share on a replacement-cost basis, excluding non-operating items. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. The bottom line declined from the year-ago reported figure of $1.00.

Total quarterly revenues of $47.7 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.7 billion and declined from $48.3 billion reported a year ago.

The better-than-expected quarterly earnings can be primarily attributed to higher oil production, which was partially offset by lower price realizations.

Operational Performance

Oil Production & Operations

For the second quarter, BP reported a total production of 1,518 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d), up from 1,481 MBoe/d recorded in the year-ago quarter. The metric beat our estimate of 1,475.8 MBoe/d.

BP sold liquids at $59.74 per barrel in the second quarter, down from $73.01 reported a year ago. The company sold natural gas at $3.66 per thousand cubic feet, up from $2.02 reported in the year-ago quarter. Overall, hydrocarbon price realization decreased year over year to $49.03 per Boe from $55.78.

After adjusting for non-operating items, underlying replacementcost earningsbefore interest and tax for the segment amounted to $1.9 billion. The figure was below the $3.3 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter. It was also below our estimate of $2.8 billion. The segment was affected by lower price realizations for liquids. However, this was partially offset by increased production volumes.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy

Segmental profits totaled $1.5 billion, higher than $1.4 billion registered in the year-ago quarter. Lower realizations and a higher depreciation, depletion and amortization charge hurt the segment. The figure beat our projection of $1.11 billion.

Total production of 782 MBoe/d declined from 899 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter.

Customers & Products

After adjusting for non-operating items, underlying replacementcost earningsbefore interest and tax for the segment were reported at $1,533 million, higher than $1,149 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment was primarily affected by a higher level of refinery turnaround activity, which was partially offset by stronger realized refining margins and a strong oil trading contribution.

BP-operated refining availability in the June-ended quarter was 96.4%, flat year over year.

Total refinery throughputs were 1,288 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/D), down from 1,392 MBbl/D in the corresponding period of 2024.

Capex

Organic capital expenditure in the reported quarter totaled $3.3 billion. The company registered a total capital spending of $3.3 billion for the quarter.

Financials

BP's net debt was $26 billion at the end of the second quarter. Also, the firm announced a gearing of 24.6% for the quarter.

Outlook

BP expects third-quarter 2025 upstream production to dip slightly from the prior-quarter level. It also anticipates a seasonal rise in customers’ business volumes and a significant decline in its refinery turnaround activity. Taxes are projected to increase about $1 billion due to payment timing.

For 2025, BP forecasts slightly lower overall upstream production versus 2024, with oil output flat and gas & low-carbon output down. Growth is anticipated in its customers segment, supported by cost reductions and bioenergy contributions. BP expects divestment proceeds of $3-$4 billion, a slightly higher DD&A and a ~40% effective tax rate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.