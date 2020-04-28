BP

BP's profit tumbles by two-thirds but beats forecasts

Ron Bousso Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

BP on Tuesday reports its profit fell by two-thirds in the first quarter as the new coronavirus hit oil demand and its debt rose.

London-based BP reported an underlying replacement cost profit, its definition of net income, of $800 million, beating the $710 million forecast by analysts in a company-provided poll.

That was down from $2.4 billion a year earlier.

The company said there remains "an exceptional level of uncertainty" after oil prices dropped to below $20 a barrel.

