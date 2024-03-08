News & Insights

BP's operational emissions rise in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

March 08, 2024 — 05:21 am EST

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - BP's BP.L carbon emissions from its own operations, known as Scope 1 emissions, rose last year to 31.1 million tons from 30.4 million tons in 2022, the energy company said in its annual report.

Indirect emissions from operations, or Scope 2 emissions, declined to 1 million tons from 1.4 million tons the previous year.

The overall increase in operational emissions was due to "temporary operational changes, project start-ups and growth," BP said.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

