BP's operational emissions rise in 2023

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - BP's BP.L carbon emissions from its own operations, known as Scope 1 emissions, rose last year to 31.1 million tons from 30.4 million tons in 2022, the energy company said in its annual report.

Indirect emissions from operations, or Scope 2 emissions, declined to 1 million tons from 1.4 million tons the previous year.

The overall increase in operational emissions was due to "temporary operational changes, project start-ups and growth," BP said.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.