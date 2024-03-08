BP's operational emissions edge higher in 2023

Adds details

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - BP's BP.L carbon emissions from its own operations rose slightly in 2023 due to oil and gas projects starting up and operational issues, the energy company said in its annual report.

Direct emissions from operations, known as Scope 1 emissions, rose last year to 31.1 million metric tons from 30.4 million tons in 2022.

Indirect emissions from operations, or Scope 2 emissions, declined to 1 million tons from 1.4 million tons the previous year.

Together, Scope 1 and 2 emissions rose by 0.6% in 2023 from the previous year.

BP aims to reduce its operational emissions by 20% by 2025 from 2019 levels and by 50% in 2030. The emissions fell by over 40% between 2019 and 2023.

The overall increase in operational emissions was due to "temporary operational changes" and project start-ups including in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Deep Vakil Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Mark Potter)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.