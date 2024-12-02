BP’s November 2024 Share Buyback Activities

BP (BP) has released an update.

BP has been actively engaging in a share buyback program, purchasing millions of its shares on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) throughout November 2024. These transactions, conducted at varying prices, reflect BP’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors in BP can anticipate the impact of these buybacks on the company’s stock performance and overall market strategy.

