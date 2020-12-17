BP's Majority Ownership in Finite Carbon: Digging into Details

BP plc BP announced the acquisition of controlling stakes in Finite Carbon, the largest forest carbon offsets producer in the United States. In late 2019, the British energy giant had made a venture investment of $5 million in the forestry firm which is based in Pennsylvania.

The financial terms of the latest deal have not been disclosed by either of the companies. Notably, the integrated energy player added that the North American leading forest carbon offsets developer will be a part of BP Launchpad.

Investors should know that with 50 carbon projects spreading over three million acres in the United States, Finite Carbon provided incentives to the landowners for not cutting down trees and generated more than $500 million in revenues for the clients. Remarkably, to operate in California, greenhouse gas emitters purchase these offsets. Per California Air Resources Board data, out of all the forest offsets that have been issued by the state since 2013 when cap-and-trade started, Finite Carbon has been responsible in generating 45% of them.

Thus, with the latest deal, BP has further strengthened its presence by aligning its operations with climate goals and has also created a new revenue stream. In fact, when the coronavirus pandemic has dented global fuel demand and hurt BP’s revenues from oil and gas activities, most of the analysts opine that the expected rise in carbon-offset credit price, amid the energy transitioning, will help to nullify the oil-energy business downturn.

Overall, the deal reflects the British energy major’s strong focus on low-carbon investments. BP is planning to become a net-zero emission company by 2050.

