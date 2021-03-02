BP's longstanding UK chairman Mather to step down

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - BP's BP.L UK chairman Peter Mather will step down at the end of the year after a decade in the role, the energy company announced on Tuesday.

Mather, who is also senior vice president for Europe, will leave BP at the end of the year. He will be replaced by Louise Kingham, the longstanding CEO at the Energy Institute, a London-based inudstry body. Kingham will join BP in May.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by David Goodman)

