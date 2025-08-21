BP's Indiana Refinery Restarts After Severe Flooding Disruption

BP plc’s BP operations at the Whiting refinery in Indiana are steadily resuming after severe thunderstorms and flooding sent parts of the facility offline earlier this week. The 440,000-barrel-per-day refinery — the largest in the U.S. Midwest — is currently in the restart process, with units expected to take several days to fully ramp up, according to data from industry monitor IIR and Reuters.

Flooding that struck on Monday evening led to operational disruptions and visible flaring from the site. BP, in a social media update, stated that flaring will continue as necessary during the restart to keep systems running safely. Response and operation teams have been continuously on-site since the storm to manage recovery efforts.

While BP has not provided a specific timeline for a full return, IIR has indicated that the facility could be back at its typical operating rates by early next week.

The refinery supplies critical volumes of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to the Midwest region. Energy analysts caution that until Whiting ramps back to full strength, fuel prices in the region are likely to feel the strain. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told Reuters that retail gas prices in the Great Lakes states may rise between 10 and 20 cents per gallon, with Chicago drivers potentially seeing spikes of 15 to 30 cents in the short term.

Despite these challenges, BP emphasized that ensuring employee safety and maintaining reliable operations remain the company’s top priorities during the restart process.

