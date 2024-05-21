BP’s Hold Rating: Balancing Financial Discipline with Market Sentiments and Growth Prospects

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read has maintained their neutral stance on BP stock, giving a Hold rating on May 8.

Roger Read has given his Hold rating due to a combination of factors that impact the future performance and valuation of BP. Firstly, Read acknowledges BP’s clear post-quarter results and guidance, but he raises concerns about the potentially negative impact of EU/UK market sentiments towards hydrocarbons on the valuations of integrated oil companies (IOCs) and integrated energy companies (IECs). Although BP’s financial discipline is acknowledged, with the company maintaining its annual capital expenditure target and commitment to returning a significant portion of surplus cash flow to shareholders, Read remains cautious about the company’s ability to generate higher cash flows in the future through operational expenditure reductions.

Furthermore, Read’s assessment includes BP’s recent production achievements with BPX and the outlook for its Kaskida prospect. BP’s BPX has hit the lower end of its 2025 growth target ahead of schedule, yet management remains conservative and avoids overpromising future performance, a stance that Read finds worth considering. Despite this progress, he expresses skepticism regarding BP’s desire to fully fund the expensive development of its wholly-owned Kaskida prospect. Given the substantial estimated development costs and BP’s careful capex strategy, Read suggests that a sell-down in the early development phase is likely, indicating a cautious approach to BP’s growth strategy.

In another report released on May 8, Bank of America Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a p500.00 price target.

BP Plc is a London-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, and storage and processing; and marketing and trade of natural gas. The Downstream segment refines, manufactures, markets, transports, supplies, and trades in crude oil, petroleum, and petrochemicals products to wholesale and retail customers. The Rosneft segment engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United States, Canada, Vietnam, Venezuela, Brazil, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates, Turkmenistan, and Norway; and offers jet fuel, bunkering, bitumen, and lubricants.

