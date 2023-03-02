BP’s CEO Warns of Price Spikes If Supply is Cut Too Quickly

With ESG investors pressuring companies to transition to sustainable businesses, BP’s chief executive Bernard Looney is warning that the energy transition needs to happen in an orderly fashion or else oil and gas prices will spike if supply is cut too quickly without a drop in demand. Looney stated the following at the recent International Energy Week event in London, "Reducing supply without also reducing demand inevitably leads to price spikes – price spikes, leads to economic volatility." He added that we need, “Affordable energy flowing where and when it's needed... Investing in energy security and the energy transition. This is Looney’s second warning for the need for an "orderly transition.” In early February, he stressed "an orderly" transition when he announced that BP would be producing more oil and gas for longer, and now aims for a fall of 20% to 30% in emissions from the carbon in its oil and gas production in 2030 compared to a 2019 baseline, lower than the previous aim of 35-40%. At the London event, he also noted that “People today want an energy system that works. That provides secure, affordable, and low-carbon energy - what the Energy Institute calls the triple energy crisis."

