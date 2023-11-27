Bpost says no decision yet taken on Belgian press distribution contract

Adds details in paragraph 4, CEO quote in paragraph 5

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Belgian postal operator bpost BPOST.BR said on Monday no decision had yet been taken on a concession to distribute Belgian newspapers, after media reports on Friday that the government could opt for a competitor.

"Today, the Council of Ministers met and, apparently, no decision was taken concerning the press concession," the group said in a statement.

L'Echo and De Tijd reported on Friday, citing sources, that the company had lost the tender and would not see its contract to distribute daily newspapers renewed. The contract under tender is for the 2024 to 2028 period.

The company said it had learned from media reports that no decision was taken again on Monday, adding it regretted the absence of a decision in this final phase of the award process.

"The ongoing uncertainty weighs heavily on the affected employees and their families, especially in the run-up to Christmas and New Year," Chief Executive Chris Peeters said.

The company said its employees would continue to deliver the newspapers and magazines as set out in the contract, until at least the end of the year. ​

Bpost shares fell around 11% on Monday.

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Evans)

((Rédaction de Paris +33 1 49 49 50 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.