Bpost Ownership Shifts as State Transfers Shares

Bpost NV van Publiek Recht (GB:0QF5) has released an update.

Bpost NV announced that the Federal Holding and Investment Company NV now controls 51.04% of its voting rights after acquiring shares on May 22, 2024, surpassing the 50% threshold. This change in ownership is due to the Belgian State contributing its shares to the company as part of a capital increase through a contribution in kind, resulting in the State no longer holding direct voting rights in Bpost.

