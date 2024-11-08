Bpost NV’s New Strategy and Third-Quarter Results

Bpost NV van Publiek Recht (GB:0QF5) has released an update.

Bpost NV van Publiek Recht has reported its third-quarter results, showing a decrease in EBIT due to new Press contracts and North American revenue pressures, partly offset by the Staci acquisition. The company has also introduced a new strategy, organizing operations into three entities focused on last-mile services, international third-party logistics, and global cross-border activities. These changes aim to position bpostgroup as a regional leader in flexible logistics, leveraging comprehensive services tailored for both B2C and B2B markets.

