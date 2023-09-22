News & Insights

Bpost finishes compliance review, books 75 mln euro provision

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

September 22, 2023 — 12:27 pm EDT

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Belgian postal operator Bpost BPOST.BR has finished three previously announced compliance reviews and submitted the final reports to the external counsel of the public services concerned, the group announced in a statement on Friday.

"The reports have laid bare a number of malpractices and/or risks", it said, adding that it appreciates the necessity of "acting in accordance with its responsibilities".

The group said in a statement it has taken a provision of 75 million euros ($79.93 million) based on the legal and economic analyses.

Bpost last December said that a review of its concession for the distribution of newspapers and periodicals in Belgium had revealed potential violations of applicable laws.

($1 = 0.9384 euros)

(Reporting by Augustin Turpin;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((augustin.turpin@thomsonreuters.com;))

