bpost (EBR:BPOST) Price Target Decreased by 6.45% to 4.95

The average one-year price target for bpost (EBR:BPOST) has been revised to 4.95 / share. This is an decrease of 6.45% from the prior estimate of 5.29 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.24% from the latest reported closing price of 3.95 / share.

bpost Maintains 10.21% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 10.21%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in bpost. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPOST is 0.06%, a decrease of 32.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 9,319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,331K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOST by 7.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 763K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOST by 2.15% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 728K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares, representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOST by 10.47% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 548K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing an increase of 23.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOST by 0.78% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 522K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

