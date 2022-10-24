Bpost (BPOSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

bpost (BPOSY) closed the most recent trading day at $5.22, moving -1.76% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from bpost as it approaches its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $4.43 billion, which would represent changes of -37.84% and -12.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for bpost. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. bpost is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, bpost is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.48, so we one might conclude that bpost is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



bpost (BPOSY): Free Stock Analysis Report



